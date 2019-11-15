U.S. Steel aims to slash its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% by 2030.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Calumet Region's biggest industrial employers, aims to cut its rate of carbon dioxide equivalents emitted per ton of finished steel shipped by about a fifth across its global operations.
“Committing to a global greenhouse gas intensity reduction target is central to U.S. Steel’s strategy to become a world-competitive ‘best of both’ integrated and mini-mill steel company,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said.
“These reductions will be equivalent to the amount of CO2 being generated by more than 850,000 average-sized homes each year. By creating targeted carbon reduction initiatives to accelerate our transformation toward a future of sustainable steel, we create value for all stakeholders.”
Steel industry leaders have expected more environmental regulations will be implemented worldwide as concerns over climate change mount. More than 11,000 scientists from 153 countries recently signing off on a new study published earlier this month in the journal Bioscience that warns of a climate emergency "more severe than anticipated, threatening natural ecosystems and the fate of humanity."
Climate regulation is expected to cost the steel industry, which is highly energy-intensive and largely relies on coke — a metallurgical grade of coal — to make pig iron, about 14% of its value by 2040, according to the sustainable investing advocate CDP.
U.S. Steel said it will pursue multiple initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on its own, including with new electric arc furnaces at U.S. Steel’s Fairfield Works and at Big River Steel in Arkansas, which was the first LEED-certified steel mill built in the nation.
Electric arc furnaces recycle scrap metal to make new steel and don't use as much energy as the blast furnaces at integrated mills.
The company also is introducing a cogeneration facility and state-of-the-art endless rolling and casting technology at Mon Valley Works in Pennsylvania.
“The carbon intensity reduction target announced today reflects our commitment to continuous improvement in production efficiency and builds on our industry-leading XG3 advanced high-strength steel. This technology enables automakers to manufacture lighter-weight vehicles that meet federal Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards with reduced carbon emissions," U.S. Steel Senior Research Fellow of Innovation Kevin Zeik said.
"As part of our innovation efforts, we continue to look at new steelmaking technologies including those that can further reduce carbon emissions as those technologies mature.”