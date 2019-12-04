Steel production in the United States fell by 2% in October, according to the World Steel Association.
The Brussels, Belgium-based industry group, which tracks steelmaking in 64 countries around the globe, reported that steel production internationally fell 2.8% to 151.5 million tons in October.
The United States, where about half the blast furnace capacity is concentrated on the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana, ranked fourth worldwide with 7.4 million tons of steel produced in October, the most recent month for which data was available. China again led the world in steel output, making 81.5 tons of steel, or more than half of the world total. Steel production in China however was down 0.6% as compared to the previous month.
India ranked second internationally with 9.1 million tons of steel in October, a 3.4% decrease. Japan made 8.2 million tons of steel in October, a 4.9% drop.
In October, steel production decreased by 3.5% to 6 million tons in South Korea, by 6.8% to 3.3 million tons in Germany, by 3.7% to 2.2 million tons in Italy, by 10.6% to 1.2 million in France, and by 7.6% to 1.2 million in Spain. Output also dropped by 19.4% to 2.6 million tons in Brazil, by 15% to 2.7 million tons in Turkey and by 12.7% to 1.6 million tons in Ukraine.
Despite the slowdown in production, steel prices started to tick up a little in the United States in the week that ended Nov. 25, according to the steel price tracking website Steelbenchmarker.
The price of hot-rolled band rose 2% to $567 a ton, while the price of cold-rolled coil increased 5% to $817 a ton. Standard plant prices stayed steady at $652 a ton.