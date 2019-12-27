U.S. steel production falls 2.2% in November

U.S. steel production fell by 2.2% year-over-year to 7.2 million tons in November 2018.
The World Steel Association reported that steelmakers across the globe produced 147.8 million tons of steel in November, a 1% year-over-year drop as compared to November 2018.
The United States again ranked fourth internationally in steel output last month, according to the Brussels, Belgium-based trade association.
Once the largest manufacturer of steel in the world, America has long since been overtaken by China and Japan in volume and slipped to fourth when India raced ahead to take the third-place spot in 2015.
In November, China again led the world in steel production with a whopping 80.3 million tons, or well over half of the world's total output and a 4% year-over-year increase. India ranked second with 8.9 million tons of steel, a 2.8% decrease as compared to the same time in 2018. Japan came in third with 7.7 million tons of steel, a 10.6% drop.
Last month, steel production fell by 0.5% year-over-year to 5.9 million tons in South Korea, by 9.8% year-over-year to 2 million tons in Italy, by 18.2% year-over-year to 1.1 tons in France, by 10.99% year-over-year to 1.1 million tons in Spain, by 8.1% year-over-year to 2.9 million tons in Turkey, and by 20.1% year-over-year to 1.3 million tons Ukraine.
Steel prices have however been ticking up. The price of hot-rolled band in the United States rose by 1% to $611 a ton last week, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. The price of cold-rolled coil rose by 3% to $840, while standard plate shot up by 12% to $849.
