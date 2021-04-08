U.S. steel production fell 10.9% in February

U.S. steel production fell 10.9% year over year to 6.3 million tons in February, according to the World Steel Association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based steel association reported global steel output rose 4.1% to 150.2 million tons year over year in February.

China again led the world in steel production by a wide margin, single-handedly accounting for more than half of the world's steel production, and making more nine times as much steel as any other country. China — which has a state-run steel industry not subject to the same market forces as everyone else — produced 83 million tons of steel in February or 10.9% more as compared to February 2020.

Second-place India produced 9.1 million tons of steel in February, down 3.1% year over year. Japan made 7.5 million tons of steel last month, down 5.6% as compared to the same point a year earlier.

The United States was the fourth biggest steelmaking country in the world in February. Russia ranked fifth with 5.7 million tons of steel, down 1.3%, while South Korea placed sixth with 5.5 million tons, up by 1.2% year-over-year.

In the European Union, steel production fell 7.1% to 11.9 million tons. It dropped 10.4% to 3.4 million tons in Germany.