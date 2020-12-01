U.S. steel production fell 15.3% in October

China again led the world in steel production by a wide margin, single-handedly accounting for nearly two-third of the world's steel production, and making more than 10 times as much steel as any other country. China — which has a state-run steel industry not subject to the same market forces as everyone else — produced 92.2 million tons of steel in October, or 12.7% more as compared to October of 2019. Second-place India produced 9.1 million tons of steel in October, up 0.9% year-over-year. Japan made 7.2 million tons of steel last month, down 11.7% as compared to the same point a year earlier.