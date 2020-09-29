U.S. steel production fell 24.4% in August

U.S. steel production fell 24.4% year-over-year to 5.6 million tons in August, according to the World Steel Association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based steel association reported global steel output ticked up 0.6% to 156.2 million tons year-over-year in August.

China again led the world in steel production by a wide margin, single-handedly accounting for nearly two-third of the world's steel production. China — which has a state-run steel industry not subject to the same market forces as everyone else — produced 94.8 million tons of steel in August, or 8.4% more as compared to August of 2019. Second-place India produced 8.5 million tons of steel in August, down 4.4% year-over-year. Japan made 6.4 million tons of steel last month, down 20.6% as compared to the same point a year earlier.

South Korea, which surpassed the United States as the fourth biggest steelmaking country in the world this year, made 5.8 million tons of steel, a drop of 1.8% year-over-year.

Steel production fell 13.4% to 2.8 million tons in Germany, 31.2% to 0.7 million tons in France, and 32.5% to 0.7 million tons in Spain, according to the World Steel Association. It rose 9.7% to 0.9 million tons in Italy.