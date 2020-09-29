U.S. steel production fell 24.4% in August

U.S. steel production fell 24.4% year-over-year to 5.6 million tons in August, according to the World Steel Association.
The Brussels, Belgium-based steel association reported global steel output ticked up 0.6% to 156.2 million tons year-over-year in August.
China again led the world in steel production by a wide margin, single-handedly accounting for nearly two-third of the world's steel production. China — which has a state-run steel industry not subject to the same market forces as everyone else — produced 94.8 million tons of steel in August, or 8.4% more as compared to August of 2019. Second-place India produced 8.5 million tons of steel in August, down 4.4% year-over-year. Japan made 6.4 million tons of steel last month, down 20.6% as compared to the same point a year earlier.
South Korea, which surpassed the United States as the fourth biggest steelmaking country in the world this year, made 5.8 million tons of steel, a drop of 1.8% year-over-year.
Steel production fell 13.4% to 2.8 million tons in Germany, 31.2% to 0.7 million tons in France, and 32.5% to 0.7 million tons in Spain, according to the World Steel Association. It rose 9.7% to 0.9 million tons in Italy.
In the post-Soviet republics in Eastern Europe and Eurasia, output fell 6.2% year-over-year to 7.9 million tons in August, the World Steel Association reported. Ukraine made 1.8 million tons of steel, a drop of 5.7% year-over-year.
Turkey produced 3.2 million tons of steel in July, a 22.9% increase, while steel output in Brazil rose 6.5% to 2.7 million tons of steel.
Steel prices have been rising, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. In the United States, hot-rolled band rose 11% to $595 a ton and cold-rolled coil 11% to $808 a ton, while standard plate remained ticked up by 1% at $655 a ton.
