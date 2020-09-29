 Skip to main content
U.S. steel production fell 24.4% in August
U.S. steel production fell 24.4% in August

U.S. steel production fell 24.4% in August

Steel coil is processed at Alliance Steel in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. steel production fell 24.4% year-over-year to 5.6 million tons in August, according to the World Steel Association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based steel association reported global steel output ticked up 0.6% to 156.2 million tons year-over-year in August.

China again led the world in steel production by a wide margin, single-handedly accounting for nearly two-third of the world's steel production. China — which has a state-run steel industry not subject to the same market forces as everyone else — produced 94.8 million tons of steel in August, or 8.4% more as compared to August of 2019. Second-place India produced 8.5 million tons of steel in August, down 4.4% year-over-year. Japan made 6.4 million tons of steel last month, down 20.6% as compared to the same point a year earlier.

South Korea, which surpassed the United States as the fourth biggest steelmaking country in the world this year, made 5.8 million tons of steel, a drop of 1.8% year-over-year.

Steel production fell 13.4% to 2.8 million tons in Germany, 31.2% to 0.7 million tons in France, and 32.5% to 0.7 million tons in Spain, according to the World Steel Association. It rose 9.7% to 0.9 million tons in Italy.

In the post-Soviet republics in Eastern Europe and Eurasia, output fell 6.2% year-over-year to 7.9 million tons in August, the World Steel Association reported. Ukraine made 1.8 million tons of steel, a drop of 5.7% year-over-year.

Turkey produced 3.2 million tons of steel in July, a 22.9% increase, while steel output in Brazil rose 6.5% to 2.7 million tons of steel.

Steel prices have been rising, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. In the United States, hot-rolled band rose 11% to $595 a ton and cold-rolled coil 11% to $808 a ton, while standard plate remained ticked up by 1% at $655 a ton.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

