U.S. steel production fell 29.4% in July
Steel coil is stacked at Atlas Steel in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. steel production fell 29.4% year-over-year to 5.1 million tons in July, according to the World Steel Association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based steel association reported global steel output dropped 2.5% to 152.7 million tons year-over-year in July.

China again led the world in steel production by a wide, wide margin. China — which has a state-run steel industry not subject to the same market forces as everyone else — produced 93.4 million tons of steel in July, or 9.1% more as compared to July of 2019. Japan made 6 million tons of steel last month, down 27.9% as compared to the same point a year earlier.

South Korea made 5.5 million tons of steel, a drop of 8.3% year-over-year, besting the United States for the third straight month.

Steel production in the European Union fell 24.4% to 9.8 million tons in July. In Germany, production fell 24.7% to 2.4 million tons.

In the post-Soviet republics in Eastern Europe and Eurasia, output fell 5.8% year-over-year to 8.1 million tons. Ukraine made 1.8 million tons of steel, a drop of 1.9% year-over-year.

Turkey produced 3.1 million tons of steel in July, a 7.4% increase.

Prices remained relatively low internationally, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. In the United States, hot-rolled band rose 3% to $538 a ton and cold-rolled coil 1% to $725 a ton, while standard plate remained flat at $628 a ton.

