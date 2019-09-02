U.S. steel production rose 1.8% in July

Steel production in the United States rose 1.8% year-over-year to 7.5 million tons in July, according to the World Steel Association.
The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported global steel output rose 1.7% year-over-year in July to 156.7 million tons.
China again led the world in steelmaking by a wide margin, producing more than 11 times as much steel as the United States in July. China made 85.2 million tons of steel in July, nearly as much as U.S. steel mills made in all of 2018, which marked a 5% year-over-year increase.
India ranked second worldwide with 9.2 million tons of steel in July, a 1.7% increase as compared to July 2018, according to the World Steel Association. Japan was third with 8.4 million tons of steel produced in July, a 0.4% decrease.
In July, steel production declined by 2.1% to 6 million tons in South Korea, by 20.7% to 2.4 million tons in Brazil, by 10.6% to 2.9 million tons in Turkey, and by 1.7% to 1.8 million tons in the Ukraine.
Through the first seven months of 2019, U.S. steel mills have produced an estimated 51.8 million tons of steel, a 4.8% increase over the same period in 2018. Chinese steel production has shot up by 9% to 577 million tons of steel over the same period.
Steel prices remain largely stagnant in the United States. The steel pricing website SteelBenchmarker.com reported the price of hot-rolled band declined by 1% this week to $584 a ton.
The price of cold-rolled coil rose 1% to $759 a ton in the United States, while the price of standard plate was flat at $789 a ton, according to SteelBenchmarker.