U.S. steel production rose 4.6 percent in February

Steel production in the United States rose by 4.6 percent to 6.9 million tons in February, according to the World Steel Association.
The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association reported that the world's 64 steelmaking countries made an estimated 137.3 million tons of steel in February, a 4.1 percent year-over-year increase. The United States accounted for roughly .05 percent of the world's steel production last month.
China again made 10 times as much steel in the United States in February, manufacturing 71 million tons of steel, a 9.2 percent year-over-year increase.
India was second worldwide with 8.7 million tons of steel produced in February, a 2.3 percent year-over-year jump, according to the World Trade Association. Japan placed third with 7.7 million tons of steel, a 6.6 percent decline as compared to February 2018.
Steel production last month rose 1.1 percent to 5.5 million tons in South Korea, 2.5 percent to 1.1 million tons in Spain, and 5 percent to 1.7 million tons in Ukraine, according to the World Steel Association. In February, steel output declined by 2.7 percent to 2 million tons in Italy, 0.3 percent to 1.2 million tons in France, and 12.5 percent to 2.6 million tons in Turkey.
The steelmakers responsible for about 85 percent of global steel production, including nine of the 10 largest steel companies in the world, report their production numbers monthly to the World Steel Association.