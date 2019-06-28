Steel production in the United States rose by 5.4% to 7.7 million tons in May.
The Brussels, Belgium-based World Trade Association reported that steelmakers worldwide produced 162.7 million tons of steel in May, also a 5.4% year-over-year increase.
China again made more than 10 times as much steel as the United States last month. China's state-sponsored steel industry produced 89.1 million tons of steel, which was up 10% year over year and accounted for half of the world's steel production last month.
India was a distant second with output of 9.2 million tons of steel in May, a 5.1% increase, according to the World Steel Association. Japan came in third with 8.7 million tons of steel in May, a 4.6% increase.
The United States placed forth worldwide, edging out South Korea's 6.4 million tons of steel, a 2.2% increase.
In May, steel production rose by 1.1% to 2.2 million tons in Italy, by 7.8% to 1.8 million tons in Ukraine, and by 2.9% to 2.8 million tons in Brazil, according to the World Steel Association. Steel production fell by 7.6% to 1.2 million tons in France, 7.1% to 1.3 million tons in Spain, and by 8% to 3.1 million tons in Turkey.
The World Steel Association tracks about 85% of the world's global steel production in 64 industrialized countries around the globe.