{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. steel production rises by 5.4% in May

Steel coils sit at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, in Portage. 

 Tony V. Martin

Steel production in the United States rose by 5.4% to 7.7 million tons in May.

The Brussels, Belgium-based World Trade Association reported that steelmakers worldwide produced 162.7 million tons of steel in May, also a 5.4% year-over-year increase.

China again made more than 10 times as much steel as the United States last month. China's state-sponsored steel industry produced 89.1 million tons of steel, which was up 10% year over year and accounted for half of the world's steel production last month.

India was a distant second with output of 9.2 million tons of steel in May, a 5.1% increase, according to the World Steel Association. Japan came in third with 8.7 million tons of steel in May, a 4.6% increase. 

The United States placed forth worldwide, edging out South Korea's 6.4 million tons of steel, a 2.2% increase.

In May, steel production rose by 1.1% to 2.2 million tons in Italy, by 7.8% to 1.8 million tons in Ukraine, and by 2.9% to 2.8 million tons in Brazil, according to the World Steel Association. Steel production fell by 7.6% to 1.2 million tons in France, 7.1% to 1.3 million tons in Spain, and by 8% to 3.1 million tons in Turkey.

The World Steel Association tracks about 85% of the world's global steel production in 64 industrialized countries around the globe.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.