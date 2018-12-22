U.S. steel production shoots up by 11.8 percent in November

U.S. steel production shot up by 11.8 percent year-over-year to 7.4 million tons in November.
Global steel production rose by 5.8 percent year-over-year in November, according to the World Steel Association. The Brussels, Belgium-based trade association, which tracks 64 steel-producing countries worldwide, reported that steelmakers around the world produced 148.6 million tons in November.
China led the world in steel production with 77.6 million tons, a year-over-year increase of 10.8 percent and more than 10 times what the United States and most other countries made last month. Japan ranked second worldwide with 8.7 million tons of steel produced in November, a 0.5 percent decrease as compared to November 2017.
In November, steel production rose 1.1 percent in South Korea and 12.8 percent in France, according to the World Trade Association. Steel output dropped by 1 percent in Italy, 0.7 percent in Spain, 6.1 percent in Brazil, and 2.1 percent in Turkey.