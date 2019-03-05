U.S. steel production soars by 11 percent in January

The United States made 7.6 million tons of steel in January, the most recent month for which data is available.
The World Steel Association estimates U.S. steel output in January was up by 11 percent as compared to U.S. steel production in January 2018. The United States again ranked fourth internationally in steelmaking.
In January, China again made nearly 10 times as much steel as the United States, which had been the largest steel-producing country in the world as recently as the late 1970s but which was eclipsed by Japan in 1980, China in the year 2000, and India in 2015, according to the Brussels, Belgium-based World Steel Association. Chinese steel production increased by 4.3 percent year-over-year in January.
Steelmakers globally made 146.7 million tons of steel in January, a 1 percent year-over-year increase.
That month, steel production rose by 5.9 percent to 1.2 million tons in Spain and by 2.3 percent to 2.9 million tons in Brazil, according to the World Steel Association.
Steel production fell 1.9 percent to 9.2 million tons in India, by 9.8 percent to 8.1 million tons in Japan, by 1.5 percent to 6.2 million tons in South Korea, by 3.6 percent to 2 million tons in Italy, by 9.7 percent to 1.2 million tons in France, and by 19.5 percent to 2.6 million tons in Turkey.
The World Streel Association tracks more than 160 steel producers across the globe, including nine of the 10 largest steel companies. It tracks an estimated 85 percent of the world's steel production in 64 countries across the globe.