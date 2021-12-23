U.S. steel production up 18.9% this year

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.2 million tons in November, a 13.8% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.

The United States again ranked fourth worldwide in steel production in September and ranks fourth so far this year, according to the trade association representing the global steel industry.

The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that steel mills worldwide produced 143.3 million tons of steel in November, an 9.9% decrease as compared to the same time a year earlier.

Africa made 1.5 million tons of steel in November, a 37.4% increase as compared to November 2020. Steel production fell by 15.5% to 98.3 million tons in Asia and Oceania and by 5.8% to 8.8 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia. It fell by 5.3% to 3.8 million tons in the Middle East, according to the World Steel Association.

Steel output rose by 3.7% to 12.9 million tons in the European Union, by 4.4% to 4.3 million tons in the rest of Europe and by 17% to 3.9 million tons in South America.