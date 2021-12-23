U.S. steel production up 18.9% this year

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.2 million tons in November, a 13.8% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.
The United States again ranked fourth worldwide in steel production in September and ranks fourth so far this year, according to the trade association representing the global steel industry.
The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that steel mills worldwide produced 143.3 million tons of steel in November, an 9.9% decrease as compared to the same time a year earlier.
Africa made 1.5 million tons of steel in November, a 37.4% increase as compared to November 2020. Steel production fell by 15.5% to 98.3 million tons in Asia and Oceania and by 5.8% to 8.8 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia. It fell by 5.3% to 3.8 million tons in the Middle East, according to the World Steel Association.
Steel output rose by 3.7% to 12.9 million tons in the European Union, by 4.4% to 4.3 million tons in the rest of Europe and by 17% to 3.9 million tons in South America.
In November, steel production grew by 9.3% to 9.7 million tons in North America, according to the World Steel Association. North American steel mills made 108.3 million tons of steel through the end of November, an 17.8% year-over-year increase.
Steel mills in the United States forged 78.8 million tons of steel between January and November, an 18.9% increase.
The United States trailed China, India and Japan in steel output in September. China single-handedly accounted for more than half of the world's steel production with 69.3 million tons, a 22% year-over-year decrease and about seven times more than any other country.
In November, steel production rose by 2.2% to 9.8 million tons in India, 10.7% to 8 million tons in Japan, 9.4% to 6.5 million tons in Russia, 2.7% to 5.9 million tons in South Korea, 6.1% to 3.4 million tons in Turkey and 2.5% to 3.1 million tons in Brazil.
Last month, output fell by 0.3 to 3.4% in Germany and 5.2% to 2.7 million tons in Iran.