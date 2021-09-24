 Skip to main content
U.S. steel production up 19.5% year-over-year
urgent

Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor is shown along the Lake Michigan shoreline. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.5 million tons in August, a 26.8% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.

The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production, according to the association.

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.95 million tons of steel in March, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's an 18% increase as compared to the 6.73 million tons shipped in February and a 1.9% increase from the 7.8 million tons shipped in March 2020.

The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that mills worldwide produced 156.8 million tons of steel in August, a 1.4% decrease as compared to the same time a year earlier.

Africa made 1.3 million tons of steel in August, a 38.2% increase as compared to August 2020. Steel production fell by 7.3% to 112.7 million tons in Asia and Oceania. Output rose 3.6% to 8.8 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, by 27.1% to 11.6 million tons in the European Union, by 11.7% to 4.5 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 10.9% to 3.6 million tons in the Middle East, and by 17.2% to 4 million tons in South America.

In August, steel production grew by 24.4% to 10.2 million tons in North America, according to the World Steel Association. North American steel mills made 78.8 million tons of steel through the end of August, an 19.2% year-over-year increase.

Steel mills in the United States forged 57.1 million tons of steel between January and August, a 19.5% increase.

The United States trailed China, India and Japan in steel output in August. China single-handedly accounted for 53% of the world's steel production with 83.2 million tons, a 13.2% year-over-year decrease and eight times more than any other country.

In August, steel production rose by 8.2% to 9.9 million tons in India, 22.9% to 7.9 million tons in Japan, 4.4% to 6.3 million tons in Russia, 6.2% to 6.1 million tons in South Korea, 6.7% to 3 million tons in Germany, 7.1% to 3.5 million tons in Turkey, 14.1% to 3.1 million tons in Brazil and 8.7% to 2.5 million tons in Iran.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

