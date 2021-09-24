U.S. steel production up 19.5% year-over-year

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.5 million tons in August, a 26.8% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.

The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production, according to the association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that mills worldwide produced 156.8 million tons of steel in August, a 1.4% decrease as compared to the same time a year earlier.

Africa made 1.3 million tons of steel in August, a 38.2% increase as compared to August 2020. Steel production fell by 7.3% to 112.7 million tons in Asia and Oceania. Output rose 3.6% to 8.8 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, by 27.1% to 11.6 million tons in the European Union, by 11.7% to 4.5 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 10.9% to 3.6 million tons in the Middle East, and by 17.2% to 4 million tons in South America.

In August, steel production grew by 24.4% to 10.2 million tons in North America, according to the World Steel Association. North American steel mills made 78.8 million tons of steel through the end of August, an 19.2% year-over-year increase.

Steel mills in the United States forged 57.1 million tons of steel between January and August, a 19.5% increase.