U.S. steel production up 19.8% so far this year

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.3 million tons in September, the most recent month for which data is available.

It was a 22% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.

The United States again ranked fourth worldwide in steel production in September and ranks fourth so far this year, according to the association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that steel mills worldwide produced 144.4 million tons of steel in September, an 8.9% decrease as compared to the same time a year earlier.

Africa made 1.4 million tons of steel in September, a 51% increase as compared to September 2020. Steel production fell by 14.6% to 101.9 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 1% to 8.2 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, and by 35.7% to 2.2 million tons in the Middle East, according to the World Steel Association.

Steel output rose by 15.6% to 12.7 million tons in the European Union, by 4.3% to 4.2 million tons in the rest of Europe and by 17% to 3.9 million tons in South America.