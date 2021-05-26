U.S. steel production up 43% year-over-year in April

Steel mills in the United States produced 6.9 million tons in April, a 43% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.

The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production, according to the association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that mills worldwide produced 169.5 million tons of steel in April, a 23.3% increase as compared to the same time a year earlier.

Africa made 1.3 million tons of steel in April, a 93.9% increased as compared to April 2020. Steel production grew by 19.2% to 125 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 20.7% to 9 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, by 42.8% to 12.9 million tons in the European Union, by 33.9% to 4.2 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 15.3% to 3.5 million tons, and by 70.9% to 3.8 million tons in South America.

In April, steel production grew by 38.2% to 9.7 million tons in North America, according to the World Steel Association. North American steel mills made 38 million tons of steel between January and April, a 3.8% year-over-year increase.

Steel mills in the United States forged 27.3 million tons of steel between January and April, a 2.8% increase.