U.S. steel production up 47.6% year-over-year in May as sector recovers from pandemic

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.2 million tons in May, a 47.6% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.

The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production, according to the association.

The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that mills worldwide produced 174.4 million tons of steel in May, a 16.5% increase as compared to the same time a year earlier.

Africa made 1.3 million tons of steel in May, a 65.1% increased as compared to May 2020. Steel production grew by 11.7% to 128.4 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 14.8% to 9.1 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, by 32.7% to 13.5 million tons in the European Union, by 36.9% to 4.2 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 16.8% to 3.7 million tons in the Middle East, and by 49.7% to 3.9 million tons in South America.

In May, steel production grew by 47.7% to 10.1 million tons in North America, according to the World Steel Association. North American steel mills made 48.4 million tons of steel between January and May, an 11.3% year-over-year increase.

Steel mills in the United States forged 34.8 million tons of steel between January and May, a 10.6% increase.