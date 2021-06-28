U.S. steel production up 47.6% year-over-year in May as sector recovers from pandemic

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.2 million tons in May, a 47.6% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.
The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production, according to the association.
The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that mills worldwide produced 174.4 million tons of steel in May, a 16.5% increase as compared to the same time a year earlier.
Africa made 1.3 million tons of steel in May, a 65.1% increased as compared to May 2020. Steel production grew by 11.7% to 128.4 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 14.8% to 9.1 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, by 32.7% to 13.5 million tons in the European Union, by 36.9% to 4.2 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 16.8% to 3.7 million tons in the Middle East, and by 49.7% to 3.9 million tons in South America.
In May, steel production grew by 47.7% to 10.1 million tons in North America, according to the World Steel Association. North American steel mills made 48.4 million tons of steel between January and May, an 11.3% year-over-year increase.
Steel mills in the United States forged 34.8 million tons of steel between January and May, a 10.6% increase.
The United States trailed China, India and Japan in steel output in May. China single-handedly accounted for 57% of the world's steel production with 99.5 tons, a 6.6% year-over-year increase and 10 times more than any other country.
In May, steel production rose by 46.9% to 9.2 million tons in India, 42.2% to 8.4 million tons in Japan, 14% to 6.6 million tons in Russia, 10.5% to 6 million tons in South Korea, 35.5% to 3.5 million tons in Germany, 42.4% to 3.2 million tons in Turkey, 40.1% to 3.2 million tons in Brazil and 7.7% to 2.6 million tons in Iran.