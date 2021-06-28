 Skip to main content
U.S. steel production up 47.6% year-over-year in May as sector recovers from pandemic
Cleveland-Cliffs Burns Harbor is shown along the Lake Michigan shoreline. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

Steel mills in the United States produced 7.2 million tons in May, a 47.6% year-over-year jump, according to the World Steel Association.

The United States ranked fourth worldwide in steel production, according to the association.

U.S. steel mills shipped 7.95 million tons of steel in March, the most recent month for which data is available, according to the Washington D.C.-based trade association the American Iron and Steel Institute. That's an 18% increase as compared to the 6.73 million tons shipped in February and a 1.9% increase from the 7.8 million tons shipped in March 2020.

The Brussels, Belgium-based organization reported that mills worldwide produced 174.4 million tons of steel in May, a 16.5% increase as compared to the same time a year earlier.

Africa made 1.3 million tons of steel in May, a 65.1% increased as compared to May 2020. Steel production grew by 11.7% to 128.4 million tons in Asia and Oceania, by 14.8% to 9.1 million tons in the Commonwealth of Independent States in Eurasia, by 32.7% to 13.5 million tons in the European Union, by 36.9% to 4.2 million tons in the rest of Europe, by 16.8% to 3.7 million tons in the Middle East, and by 49.7% to 3.9 million tons in South America.

In May, steel production grew by 47.7% to 10.1 million tons in North America, according to the World Steel Association. North American steel mills made 48.4 million tons of steel between January and May, an 11.3% year-over-year increase.

Steel mills in the United States forged 34.8 million tons of steel between January and May, a 10.6% increase.

The United States trailed China, India and Japan in steel output in May. China single-handedly accounted for 57% of the world's steel production with 99.5 tons, a 6.6% year-over-year increase and 10 times more than any other country.

In May, steel production rose by 46.9% to 9.2 million tons in India, 42.2% to 8.4 million tons in Japan, 14% to 6.6 million tons in Russia, 10.5% to 6 million tons in South Korea, 35.5% to 3.5 million tons in Germany, 42.4% to 3.2 million tons in Turkey, 40.1% to 3.2 million tons in Brazil and 7.7% to 2.6 million tons in Iran.

WATCH NOW: Cleveland-Cliffs named a GM Supplier of the Year for fourth straight year

Business Reporter

