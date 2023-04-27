After steel prices fell and demand slackened, U.S. Steel's profit plunged by 77% year-over-year to $199 million in the first quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's top employers, made $882 million, or $3.02 per share, in the first quarter of 2022. It earned 78 cents per share in the first quarter of this year.

“We delivered another strong quarter," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "Each of our operating segments exceeded expectations. We generated positive investable free cash flow of $25 million before supporting $582 million of high return strategic capital expenditures and continued direct returns in the quarter.”

U.S. Steel's flat rolled segment, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, lost $7 million in the first quarter before interest and income taxes, down from a $529 million profit at the same point last year.

The steelmaker's flat-rolled segment shipped 2.27 million net tons of steel in the first quarter, up from 1.94 million during the first quarter of 2022. But the average price was $1,102 a ton in the first quarter, down from $1,368 a ton last year.

“Our focus on being the best partner for our customers through best operations has amplified the benefits of an improved market and more market share gains that we expect to continue through 2023," Burritt said. "This momentum is expected to deliver even stronger second quarter results from higher steel prices."

U.S. Steel's net sales fell to $4.47 billion in the first quarter, down from $5.23 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

“In spite of inflationary pressures, we are pleased to report our strategic projects are on-track to meet or improve upon key milestones each quarter and deliver returns well above our weighted average cost of capital," Burritt said. "We’ve begun cold commissioning critical components of our new non-grain oriented electrical steel line at Big River Steel to produce the first coil as planned later this summer. Big River 2, our new mini mill with even more capabilities, and our new galvanize/GALVALUME line, remain on-track for 2024. Together, with our current Big River Steel footprint, we are creating the next generation of sustainable mini mill steelmaking in the U.S. and transforming our business model to generate more consistent cash flow to continue capability building and higher returns for our investors.”