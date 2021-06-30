U.S. Steel pursuing carbon capture, hydrogen projects in bid to lower emissions

Tackling climate change and navigating growing global regulations restricting greenhouse gas emissions poses a major challenge for the steel industry, which has long been fueled by coking coal.
London-based Carbon Capture estimates the steel industry currently produces 1.85 tons of CO2 emissions for every ton of steel made, and that the steel industry would be the fifth-largest generator of carbon emissions worldwide if it were a nation.
Steelmakers have announced carbon emission reduction goals and said it will take investing in new technology to get there. U.S. Steel aims to be net-zero in carbon emissions within the next three decades.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel is now working on carbon capture and hydrogen projects that could help it significantly lower its carbon emissions.
U.S. Steel, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers and the founder of the city of Gary as a company town more than a century ago, reached a memorandum of understanding with Equinor U.S. Holdings on a partnership to study the potential for carbon capture and storage and hydrogen development. The project will initially focus on the potential deployment of such technology in the tri-state region of Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, where the company's Pittsburgh headquarters are located.
The steelmaker identified carbon capture and storage, as well as hydrogen-based steelmaking, as two of the more promising sustainable technologies under development in the sector, long one of the biggest producers of greenhouse gases at integrated steel mills like those ringing the south shore of Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana.
The partnership will ascertain the technological and commercial possibilities of using the new technologies in conjunction with natural gas to help U.S. Steel reach its decarbonization goals. The project will include assessments of viability, supplier screenings, reviews of renewable energy synergies and blue hydrogen advocacy.
“The successful development of hydrogen and CCS technology in the tri-state region will require investment, cooperation and exploration across political and perceived barriers,” said Richard Fruehauf, U.S. Steel senior vice president and chief strategy and sustainability officer. “As we build momentum toward our ambitious goal targeting net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the opportunity to explore the potential for a hydrogen hub in this region — anchored in the Mon Valley — is cause for optimism.”