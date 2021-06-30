U.S. Steel pursuing carbon capture, hydrogen projects in bid to lower emissions

Tackling climate change and navigating growing global regulations restricting greenhouse gas emissions poses a major challenge for the steel industry, which has long been fueled by coking coal.

London-based Carbon Capture estimates the steel industry currently produces 1.85 tons of CO2 emissions for every ton of steel made, and that the steel industry would be the fifth-largest generator of carbon emissions worldwide if it were a nation.

Steelmakers have announced carbon emission reduction goals and said it will take investing in new technology to get there. U.S. Steel aims to be net-zero in carbon emissions within the next three decades.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel is now working on carbon capture and hydrogen projects that could help it significantly lower its carbon emissions.

U.S. Steel, one of the Calumet Region's largest employers and the founder of the city of Gary as a company town more than a century ago, reached a memorandum of understanding with Equinor U.S. Holdings on a partnership to study the potential for carbon capture and storage and hydrogen development. The project will initially focus on the potential deployment of such technology in the tri-state region of Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania, where the company's Pittsburgh headquarters are located.