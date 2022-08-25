U.S. Steel puts forward contract proposal USW deems unacceptable: 'Most of them worked from home'

U.S. Steel has put forward a contract proposal the United Steelworkers union has deemed unacceptable.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker offered an 11% pay increase over the next four years, less than the 14% union steelworkers agreed to during the last round of contract talks in 2018. The inflation rate then was 2.44% as compared to 8.5% this year.

"We fully believe in the concept of when we do well, our employees do well, and our bargaining proposal reflects this," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said in a statement. "Our proposal offers 11% in guaranteed base wage increases over the life of the four-year contract and $7,000 per person in bonus payments payable shortly following ratification. In addition, we are proposing no changes to our uncapped profit-sharing program."

Steelworkers have benefited greatly from profit-sharing of late, Malkowski said.

"U.S. Steel’s record profits in 2021 resulted in record profit-sharing, which gave represented employees the opportunity to earn an additional $41,000 last year. On average our USW-represented employees earned nearly $133,000 in wages, overtime and profit-sharing in 2021," she said. "In addition, there are inflation recognition provisions in our labor agreement that protect our employees from the financial impact of the inflation we have seen in the U.S. over the last 12 months."

U.S. Steel believes its proposal would ensure its employees "remain among the best paid in the industry," Malkowski said.

"Average profit sharing year-to-date is over $24,000 per employee, which coupled with our proposed wage increases gives our represented employees the opportunity to earn even more this year. Our represented employees also enjoy health care benefits with no monthly premiums that are over 40% richer than comparable benchmarks, such as Fortune 100 companies and metals manufacturing," she said. "We want to ensure that our employees remain among the best paid in the industry because they have earned it. It’s important that we do this in a responsible way, and our proposal illustrates that. We remain optimistic that we will reach an agreement with the USW."

U.S. Steel is also offering workers a contract signing bonus.

"We want to continue this spirit of when we do well, you do well. We’re offering $7,000 per person in bonus payments, payable shortly following ratification," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt wrote in a letter to steelworkers. "Unlike our main integrated competitor, we currently offer you a fully funded pension plan and an uncapped profit-sharing program. Our proposal also continues to offer extremely competitive health care and benefits programs. We want to ensure that you remain among the best paid because you have earned it."

The union characterized the company's initial proposal as unacceptable.

"We worked through the pandemic while most of them worked from home," the USW said in an update to members. "And as a result, USS raked in record profits. We deserve better. Your bargaining committee rejected this proposal and will continue to fight for what you deserve."

Negotiations are ongoing. The current contract expires in September.