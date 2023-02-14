U.S. Steel announced a deal Tuesday to supply General Motors, one of its largest customers, with mini-mill steel from Arkansas.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, which operates the Gary Works and Midwest Plant steel mills in Northwest Indiana, will supply its new verdeX steel to the Detroit-based automaker.

The steel is made at Big River Steel, a minimill in Arkansas that Gary Works now supplies pig iron to.

Mini-mills use huge volumes of electricity to recycle scrap metal, while blast furnaces like those along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in Northwest Indiana burn coke to make new iron, which is typically needed for most of the stringent automotive grades of steel. Automakers' specifications for high-strength steel that will protect drivers and passengers in accidents, resist corrosion and meet other performance standards is one of the reasons steelmakers haven't abandoned integrated steelmaking in places like the Calumet Region in favor of lower-cost and less unionized mini-mill steel production, which long ago took over rebar and other construction markets.

U.S. Steel said the verdeX steel is made with 90% recycled metal and is endlessly recyclable. It said production of the steel has up to 75% fewer emissions than steel forged in blast furnaces.

“We are pleased to join GM in its mission to promote a world with zero emissions by providing such an advanced and sustainable steel product,” said U. S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Ken Jaycox. “As part of our 'Best for All' strategy, we are committed to helping our customers reduce their carbon footprint by providing American-made advanced steel products that are manufactured with fewer emissions and can be recycled repeatedly. Our verdeX steel offers both the advantages of advanced high strength steel and low manufacturing emissions.”

U.S. Steel is investing $3 billion to build a new steel mill in Osceola, Arkansas that will produce electrical and advanced high-strength steels. It's marketing verdeX steels to manufacturers that are looking to lower their carbon footprint.

The steelmaker aims to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“This agreement is an example of how we are innovating with our suppliers to create lower-emission products for our customers,” said Jeff Morrison, GM vice president of Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. "It also highlights how strong supplier relationships can help build a better future.”