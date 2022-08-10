U.S. Steel releases first-ever Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report

U.S. Steel has released its first-ever Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Report highlighting its effort to be a more diverse, equitable and inclusive place to work.

“The U. S. Steel Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report recognizes that when we respect and value our differences and share common goals, we create an environment where our employees and our company can reach our fullest potential — together,” President and CEO David Burritt said. “That’s why we’ve made DE&I a priority within our 'Best for All' strategy, which aims to deliver profitable, sustainable steel solutions that are best for people and the planet.”

U.S. Steel said it is pursuing several initiatives to be more inclusive, such as by offering talent communities for women, veterans and early career professionals.

“We’ve made important, measurable progress in our Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion strategy execution consistent with our core values associated with safety, trust and respect. We can — and will — continue to do more and be better because our work in this critical area is not done,” said Barry Melnkovic, U. S. Steel’s senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “We have developed a multi-year approach to DE&I to guide us into the future, and this report is part of our journey to foster a true ‘Culture of Caring’ with workplaces that work for all employees.”

The steelmaker, one of the Region's largest employers, launched two new employee benefit programs. It started providing emergency dependent backup care and online tutoring to parents during the pandemic.

U.S. Steel also created a People Analytics Diversity Suite to monitor the diversity of applications, hiring, promotion, attrition and pay equity. It is providing unconscious bias training to managers and benchmarking its disability inclusion program with Disability:IN, a leading nonprofit resource for disability inclusion.

“For more than 120 years, U. S. Steel’s success has been possible thanks to the hard work and creativity of our talented people. Today, we’re more committed than ever to creating diverse, inclusive and equitable work environments that serve the well-being of our employees and the communities where we operate. We continually strive to proactively meet the needs of our people. As those needs change, we continually reevaluate what we can do to best support them,” said Mona Dine, general manager of talent management and corporate human resources at U. S. Steel.