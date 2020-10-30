U.S. Steel reports loss of $234 million

U.S. Steel has reported a loss of $234 million in the third quarter, or $1.06 per share.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, lost $84 million, or $0.49 per share, at the same time last year.

U.S. Steel had an adjusted net loss of $268 million in the third quarter, or $1.21 per share, as compared to a loss of $35 million of $0.21 per share during the same period in 2019.

“In the third quarter, the U.S. Steel team continued to execute with an unwavering commitment to safety as the market recovery took hold,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “Our third quarter results exceeded our guidance and demonstrated the power of the actions we have taken since the onset of COVID-19 with dramatically improved results in our Flat-rolled segment, positive EBITDA in U.S. Steel Europe, and cash from operations of $213 million. We expect to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter with excitement about our ‘Best of Both’ future.”

The company's Flat-Rolled Division, which includes Gary Works and Midwest Plant in Portage, shipped 2.1 million tons of steel at an average price of $712 a ton in the third quarter, as compared to 2.6 million tons at an average price of $732 a ton at the same time last year.