U.S. Steel reports loss of $234 million
The sprawling U.S. Steel Gary Works is seen along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

U.S. Steel has reported a loss of $234 million in the third quarter, or $1.06 per share.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, lost $84 million, or $0.49 per share, at the same time last year.

U.S. Steel had an adjusted net loss of $268 million in the third quarter, or $1.21 per share, as compared to a loss of $35 million of $0.21 per share during the same period in 2019.

“In the third quarter, the U.S. Steel team continued to execute with an unwavering commitment to safety as the market recovery took hold,” U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said. “Our third quarter results exceeded our guidance and demonstrated the power of the actions we have taken since the onset of COVID-19 with dramatically improved results in our Flat-rolled segment, positive EBITDA in U.S. Steel Europe, and cash from operations of $213 million. We expect to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter with excitement about our ‘Best of Both’ future.”

The company's Flat-Rolled Division, which includes Gary Works and Midwest Plant in Portage, shipped 2.1 million tons of steel at an average price of $712 a ton in the third quarter, as compared to 2.6 million tons at an average price of $732 a ton at the same time last year.

U.S. Steel shipped about 3 million tons of steel total in the third quarter, and about 9 million tons in the first nine months of the year.

“I am pleased with the significant progress we have made executing our ‘Best of Both’ strategy so far this year. At the heart of our strategy is the customer, and this month we are celebrating the successful start-up of our electric arc furnace at Fairfield and the one-year anniversary of our investment in Big River Steel. Both of these investments expand our sustainable steel offerings for our customers," Burritt said. 

"It has only been a year, and we are confident and enthusiastic that the strategic rationale of our partnership with Big River Steel is being validated. Our teams of leading steel technologists are already proving that sustainable, high-end steel grades previously thought to be impossible for mini mills to produce can indeed be made at Big River with U.S. Steel R&D and know-how.”

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

