U.S. Steel reports record second quarter adjusted net earnings of $1.1 billion

U.S. Steel made $978 million in the second quarter, or $3.42 a share.

That was down slightly from the $1 billion, or $3.53 per share, it made during the second quarter of last year, but it was still a record-setting quarter financially.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker made a record $1.1 billion in second-quarter adjusted net earnings, or $3.86 per share. It also pulled a record second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion.

“As we continue to demonstrate the execution of our strategy, it is timely to reflect upon just how much progress we’ve made over the past twelve months, exhibiting continued record safety performance, generating nearly $6.7 billion of adjusted EBITDA and over $4 billion of free cash flow, building over $3 billion of cash, and returning nearly $850 million to stockholders, including July's buyback activity," President and CEO David Burritt said.

U.S. Steel repurchased $400 million of its stock in the second quarter and has repurchased $127 million in the third quarter. It announced a new $500 million stock buyback authorization.

“The well-timed acquisition of Big River Steel created a best-in-class sustainable Mini Mill segment representing nearly 30% of U. S. Steel’s domestic flat-rolled steel EBITDA over the past 12 months," Burritt said. "We invested in state-of-the-art electric arc furnace steelmaking through challenging energy dynamics, and our tubular segment is now profitably serving the resurging oil and gas markets."

He said the company's Slovakian operations "are navigating challenging conditions and continuing to implement resiliency plans and cost mitigation actions in the event of continued economic slowdown in the region.”

In the second quarter, U.S. Steel's flat rolled segment, which includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, made $777 million in net income, up from $579 million in net income during the same period last year.

Burritt said the company is "bullish" on its future.

“While some consumer-oriented markets like automotive and appliance are softer, line pipe and energy demand is accelerating. We have demonstrated a commitment to achieving and maintaining a strong balance sheet, a supportive debt maturity profile, and a balanced approach to capital allocation," he said. "We are a ‘show me’ story, which gives us the opportunity to continue to consider our stock as an attractive investment. Through passion and perseverance, we look forward to demonstrating the power of our strategy and the improvement in the value of our company.”