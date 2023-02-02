U. S. Steel reported the second-highest annual profit in its 122-year history last year.

The steelmaker, which built Gary as a company town around its flagship steel mill in 1906, made $2.52 billion in net earnings last year, or $9.16 per share. That's down from the record $4.17 billion, or $14.88 per share, it made in 2021 after steel prices started to cool off from record highs.

“2022 was another exceptional year for U. S. Steel, marking our second-best financial performance in the company’s history," CEO David Burritt said. "Our fourth quarter results exceeded our guidance expectations thanks to the combined efforts of our domestic steelmaking operations and tubular segment. This includes positive EBITDA in December at our Mini Mill segment, reflecting improving momentum through year-end while continuing to work through higher-priced raw materials purchased earlier in 2022. Each of our operating segments contributed meaningfully to 2022’s success, while delivering record safety performance and strong operational excellence, quality, and reliability for our customers.”

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel made $174 million in the fourth quarter, or 68 cents per share, down from $1.07 billion, or $3.75 per share, in the record fourth quarter of 2021.

It made $431 million in adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and $4.23 billion in EBITDA for the year.

U.S. Steel declared a dividend of 5 cents per share in the fourth quarter and said more rewards may be coming to shareholders.

“We are well-positioned for 2023. Our record cash and liquidity support a balanced capital allocation approach. We returned approximately $900 million to stockholders in 2022 and plan to continue rewarding stockholders in 2023 while investing in the business," Burritt said. "We are already delivering on strategic commitments, including the Gary Works pig iron machine that was commissioned ahead of schedule and on-budget. Later this year, our non-grain oriented electrical steel line at Big River Steel will begin producing advanced steel grades to meet the growing electric vehicle demand. 2023 is a pivotal year in our strategy and we look forward to demonstrating continued progress towards our 'Best for All' future.”