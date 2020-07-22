U.S. Steel restarting another blast furnace at Gary Works as steel industry recovers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Steel is restarting another blast furnace at Gary Works as the steel industry recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in the temporary layoffs of thousands of steelworkers.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial employers, idled blast furnaces as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered many auto plants, some of the largest end users of steel products. But it fired back up the No. 6 Blast Furnace at Gary Works right after the 4th of July weekend and is now bringing the No. 8 blast furnace back online.

"U.S. Steel will restart No. 8 blast furnace at Gary Works, effective Aug. 1, to meet the increased demand we are seeing in our contracted business," spokeswoman Meghan Cox said. "As a major supplier of steel for the auto industry, Gary Works is restoring this capacity to satisfy the very strong demand we are seeing from key contract customers with the reemergence of the auto industry. This action also supports the continued demand we are experiencing from appliances, packaging and construction."