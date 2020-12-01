U.S. Steel restarts blast furnace #4 at Gary Works as conditions recover

U.S. Steel is restarting blast furnace #4 at its Gary Works steel mill earlier than anticipated as the steel market recovers.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, took the blast furnace offline in April for a planned maintenance project but left it idle as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the domestic steel industry.

At the time, U.S. Steel warned the state it would temporarily furlough up to 3,800 steelworkers at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage.

U.S. Steel executives further warned during a conference call with investors it likely would keep the No. 4 blast furnace at Gary Works and blast furnace A at Granite City Works in Illinois — which have a joint capacity of 2.9 million tons of pig iron a year — idled through at least the end of 2020.

But the steel market has been rebounding after automakers resumed production and Cleveland-Cliffs moved to consolidate production to just two big integrated players in the United States. So U.S. Steel will bring the blast furnace — which turns iron ore, coke and limestone into the pig iron that's made into steel — back online next week.

