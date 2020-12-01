U.S. Steel restarts blast furnace #4 at Gary Works as conditions recover

U.S. Steel is restarting blast furnace #4 at its Gary Works steel mill earlier than anticipated as the steel market recovers.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, took the blast furnace offline in April for a planned maintenance project but left it idle as the coronavirus pandemic roiled the domestic steel industry.
At the time, U.S. Steel warned the state it would temporarily furlough up to 3,800 steelworkers at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage.
U.S. Steel executives further warned during a conference call with investors it likely would keep the No. 4 blast furnace at Gary Works and blast furnace A at Granite City Works in Illinois — which have a joint capacity of 2.9 million tons of pig iron a year — idled through at least the end of 2020.
But the steel market has been rebounding after automakers resumed production and Cleveland-Cliffs moved to consolidate production to just two big integrated players in the United States. So U.S. Steel will bring the blast furnace — which turns iron ore, coke and limestone into the pig iron that's made into steel — back online next week.
Support Local Journalism
"U. S. Steel will restart #4 blast furnace at Gary Works, effective Dec. 8, to continue to satisfy the strong demand we have been seeing in strategic end markets," the company said in a news release.
The company has been recalling its steelworkers back to work as production has resumed and blast furnaces have come back online at its mills in Northwest Indiana.
"Most of our employees who were placed on layoff have been recalled," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan M. Cox said. "We continue to evaluate our employment needs as necessitated by market conditions."
Steel demand has picked up in the United States along with prices. Hot-rolled band is now selling for $789 a ton as compared to $577 a ton when the blast furnace was idled back in April, according to the steel pricing website Steelbenchmarker. Cold-rolled coil was selling for $973 a ton compared to $749 a ton back in April, while standard plate averaged $773 a ton, up from $693 a ton in April.
Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.