U.S. Steel restarted a Pennsylvania blast furnace as demand has improved, but is leaving Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works idled for now, though it may come back soon.

Last year, the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker idled both the No. 3 Blast Furnace at Mon Valley Works and the No. 8 Blast Furnace in Gary as steel prices fell from historic highs the previous year. Steelmakers often cut back on production capacity as demand weakens, an action that can help stabilize flagging steel prices.

"Firm price contracts in our flat-rolled segment helped to mitigate the negative impact from lower market prices in the quarter. As a reminder, firm and cost-based contracts represent approximately 30% of our flat-rolled segment order book," U.S. Steel Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jessica Graziano said in a recent conference call with investors. "Shipment volumes in the quarter declined 13% compared to the third quarter. That was impacted in part by our decision to temporarily idle Blast Furnace No. 3 at the Mon Valley and Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works."

The blast furnace at the Mon Valley Works steel mill in suburban Pittsburgh in western Pennsylvania can make up to 1.4 million tons of steel a year.

U.S. Steel did a planned maintenance project last year on its No. 8 Blast Furnace, which can produce up to 1.5 million tons of iron annually that's then turned into steel for cars, appliances, building components and many other products. It was originally supposed to be restarted in August after three months of construction but U.S. Steel opted to leave it idled as a result of the deteriorating market conditions.

U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said the furnace would stay down while U.S. Steel sought to balance production with orders. No one was laid off. All of the displayed workers were transferred to other parts of the sprawling steel mill that stretches for seven miles along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

U.S. Steel Investor Relations and Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis Vice President Kevin Lewis said in the conference call the idlings resulted in more cost-efficient operations while demand and prices were down.

"If you adjust for the two furnaces, both Gary and the Mon Valley, which are temporarily idled, and you look at the applied utilization rate of those furnaces to remain, you know, we are in excess of 80% levels of utilization. So, that's a very healthy level of utilization to run blast furnaces," Lewis said. "And our team did an excellent job not only running them safely, but doing it in a very prudent way from a cost perspective. So, as utilization rates then increase, you know, at the Mon Valley, as that furnace ramps up, we should see probably some additional cost improvements as well."

Demand has been rebounding but not enough to restart the Gary Works blast furnace.

"In our flat-rolled segment, shipping volumes should increase versus the fourth quarter. In response to increased demand and an improved order book, we recently restarted blast furnace 3 at the Mon Valley. And we're watching the book closely," Graziano said. "And for now, we'll keep blast furnace 8 at Gary temporarily idled."

United Steelworkers District 7 Director Mike Millsap said the company was already taking steps to bring Blast Furnace No. 8 back online but no date was set.