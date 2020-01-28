U.S. Steel revives Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program

You are the owner of this article.
The gates of U.S. Steel's Gary Works in Gary. The steelmaker is relaunching a scholarship program for the children of its employees.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel is reviving the United States Steel Foundation Sons & Daughters Scholarship Program that helps the high-achieving children of steelworkers afford higher education.

The program, which started in 1995, awarded scholarships to 417 college students in the United States. It was suspended in 2016 due to business conditions at the time.

“We are thrilled to relaunch the U.S. Steel Sons and Daughters Scholarships to help the children of our employees achieve their academic and career goals,” said Richard Fruehauf, chairman of the foundation and U.S. Steel Corp. senior vice president. “This program allows U. S. Steel to offer additional support to our employees and their families consistent with our commitment to fostering a culture of caring across the company.”

The program is competitive and the awards limited. Scholarships will be given out based on financial need, academic performance and future potential. Judges will look at educational aspirations, career goals, work experience, family circumstances, and activities at school and in the community.

It's open to children of U.S. Steel employees, including natural children, step-children, legally adopted children and legal wards. They must be high school seniors or recent high school graduates already attending or planning to attend college, which could include four-year colleges, two-year community colleges and vocational schools.

Eligible applicants can get scholarship awards of between $2,500 and $5,000. U.S. Steel is accepting applications through Feb. 26 and will announce this year's scholarship recipients in late April.

For more information or to apply, visit learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ussteel/.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

