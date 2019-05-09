U.S. Steel's Midwest Plant discharges iron that discolors Burns Waterway

U.S. Steel's Midwest Plant in Portage discharged iron Thursday that briefly discolored the Burns Waterway flowing into Lake Michigan, where it spilled hexavalent chromium in 2017.
"Today, at our Midwest Plant, we detected discoloration of water at Outfall 004 located near Burns Waterway," U.S. Steel said in a statement. "We immediately contacted the (U.S. Coast Guard) National Response Center and Indiana Department of Environmental Management. No substances containing chrome were detected. Initial determinations indicate the presence of iron in the water that resulted from maintenance work. The discoloration has since stopped."
The steelmaker faced a lawsuit from the Surfrider Foundation after spilling cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into Burns Waterway in 2017, resulting in the closure of Lake Michigan beaches. The state of Indiana and U.S. Department of Justice proposed a consent decree requiring U.S. Steel to pay about $600,000 in civil penalties and $630,000 in damages.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is now requiring U.S. Steel to test the groundwater every three months in Portage.