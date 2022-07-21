U.S. Steel says it's making progress toward its sustainability goals

U.S. Steel released its annual sustainability report, saying it is making significant progress toward its sustainability goals.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, said it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 16% as compared to 2018, according to the report released Thursday.

U.S Steel is aiming for a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to help tackle climate change, according to the report.

“I am excited about the significant progress we continue to make on our sustainability goals and what it means for our people, customers, communities and products,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt.

“We can’t stand still when it comes to sustainability and are delivering profitable steel solutions by investing in sustainable and advanced steelmaking technologies that meet our business and customers’ goals while also reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity," Burritt said.

"When they win," he said, "we win.”

The company touted in the report that it acquired the only LEED-certified steelmaking facility in the United States, Big River Steel in Osceola, Arkansas.

U.S Steel noted in the report that it recycled 73% more scrap steel than in 2020.

The company also achieved a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year, according to the report.

U.S. Steel received recognition from Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies as well.

U.S. Steel also offered salaried employees 100% pay, performance, and advancement equity, meaning gender or ethnicity did not influence their compensation.

“Sustainability is integrated into our corporate strategy and touches every part of our organization, from operations to environmental," said Richard L. Fruehauf, U. S. Steel’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer.

"The efforts and accomplishments highlighted in the report are essential to executing U.S. Steel’s Best for All strategy and to our continued success,” Fruehauf said.

“We are continuing to make significant progress on our sustainability goals," he said, "allowing us to continue to transform this iconic company to make the essential steel of the future.”