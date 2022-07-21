 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

U.S. Steel says it's making progress toward its sustainability goals

  • 0
U.S. Steel says it's making progress toward its sustainability goals

The gates to Gary Works are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

U.S. Steel released its annual sustainability report, saying it is making significant progress toward its sustainability goals.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, said it reduced its greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 16% as compared to 2018, according to the report released Thursday.

U.S Steel is aiming for a 20% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 to help tackle climate change, according to the report.

“I am excited about the significant progress we continue to make on our sustainability goals and what it means for our people, customers, communities and products,” said U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David B. Burritt.

“We can’t stand still when it comes to sustainability and are delivering profitable steel solutions by investing in sustainable and advanced steelmaking technologies that meet our business and customers’ goals while also reducing our greenhouse gas emissions intensity," Burritt said.

People are also reading…

"When they win," he said, "we win.”

The company touted in the report that it acquired the only LEED-certified steelmaking facility in the United States, Big River Steel in Osceola, Arkansas.

U.S Steel noted in the report that it recycled 73% more scrap steel than in 2020.

The company also achieved a perfect score by the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index for the third consecutive year, according to the report.

U.S. Steel received recognition from Ethisphere as one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies as well.

U.S. Steel also offered salaried employees 100% pay, performance, and advancement equity, meaning gender or ethnicity did not influence their compensation.

“Sustainability is integrated into our corporate strategy and touches every part of our organization, from operations to environmental," said Richard L. Fruehauf, U. S. Steel’s Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer.

"The efforts and accomplishments highlighted in the report are essential to executing U.S. Steel’s Best for All strategy and to our continued success,” Fruehauf said.

“We are continuing to make significant progress on our sustainability goals," he said, "allowing us to continue to transform this iconic company to make the essential steel of the future.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9 billion aluminum mill

Steel Dynamics to build $1.9 billion aluminum mill

The Fort Wayne-based steelmaker, a competitor to U.S. Steel and Cleveland-Cliffs, plans to invest a total of $2.2 billion in the 650,000-ton recycled aluminum flat-rolled mill and two slab centers that will feed it with recycled material.

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk plans to counter-sue Twitter over $44 billion deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts