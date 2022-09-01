U.S. Steel says latest proposal responsible while USW says offer is weak as contract expires

U.S. Steel is saying its latest offer is financially responsible for a cyclical industry while the United Steelworkers union said the new offer is weak and barely an improvement over the last proposal.

Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer Barry Melnkovic said steelworkers would benefit from a compound 13.6% increase in pay over four years and from uncapped profit-sharing that resulted in $65,000 in bonuses over the last 18 months.

"We want to put appreciation for our employees front and center daily," Melnkovic said. "We proposed more pay in response to the USW. The current proposal offers security, health benefits, a well-funded pension plan and higher wages."

U.S. Steel is offering a bonus of up to $7,000 and 3% raises the first three years of the contract and 4% the final year.

"It ensures consistent wage increases as well as profit sharing," Melnkovic said. "Our mantra is if we do well, you do well. The profit sharing is uncapped, which lets us reward the workers in a responsible way."

The company is looking to ensure sustainability over the long term.

"We can't foresee the future. We're not pleading poverty in negotiations but we're strongly advocating responsibility," Melnkovic said. "We've been in the steel business for a long time. It remains a cyclical business. We have to be responsible."

U.S. Steel is pledging $1 billion in investment in its mills, which Melnkovic said offers workers job security. The company has invested $5.3 billion in its integrated mills for the past five years.

"We're not walking away from the USW or the integrated mills," he said. "Those investments are appropriate relative to sustaining the mills. That's pure capital. We're very pleased with the amount of investment we've put into our plants. Footprint changes do occur, but we have put $5.3 billion in investment to upgrade our facilities and will continue to do an appropriate amount of investment going forward."

Melnkovic said the company's proposal would benefit workers with more pay, job security and a cash bonus.

"It makes sense for our employees who would get cash upfront in their pockets," Melnkovic said. "There will be no premiums. Profit-sharing continues. It's a strong package. We will continue to negotiate to work toward a common outcome in the interest of both parties."

USW said the new proposal "contained only minor changes to the company’s last, substandard offer." The union said the proposed wage increases were nowhere near the standard set by Cleveland-Cliffs.

U.S. Steel also rejected the union's proposals for vacation, an additional holiday and pension increases.

The two sides will continue negotiating after the contract expires Thursday.

"We continue to demand they recognize our work and sacrifices with real wage increases and a benefits plan that protects our families now, and through retirement," USW said in an update to members. "We will continue pushing hard for a fair agreement. We give our time and our bodies to this work — to make the steel that has literally built our country. However, we are miles apart and an extension is possible. An extension means we continue our current contract for a negotiated period of time. Under an extension, our jobs, wages and benefits are protected while we continue bargaining."

The union said it would continue to fight for a good contract.

"Everyone should continue to report to work until notified by your local union president. It’s clear USS is trying to take full advantage of our labor, sweat and sacrifices by claiming 'when we do well, you do well.' But when Burritt just received a 17% increase in his base salary and made $19 million last year, it’s hard to believe they mean it," USW said in the update to members. "They’ve raked in record profits recently, paid themselves handsomely and this is the offer we get."