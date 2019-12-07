U.S. Steel says mercury discharges at Gary Works have fallen back below permit limits

Last week's flooding at the Gary Works steel mill resulted in discharges of mercury into the Grand Calumet River near its mouth at Lake Michigan that exceeded what the state allows, but U.S. Steel said it's now back within permitted limits.
"Following the service water leak U. S. Steel reported on November 26/27 at our Gary Works, we began additional water sampling to ensure compliance with environmental regulatory requirements," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowski said. "On the evening of Dec. 4, we received notification that we exceeded our NPDES permit limit for mercury between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1. Current testing results reveal these numbers have returned to below permit limits. We continue to work with IDEM, and we have contacted downstream users. Safety and environmental performance remain our top priorities, as we continue to investigate."
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management asked the public to avoid the East Branch of the Grand Calumet River in Gary after testing found elevated mercury levels in the five days after the flooding incidents. Gary Works is allowed to discharge up to 3.2 nanograms per liter into the waterway and discharged as much as 710 ng/1 between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2.
But that was well below the maximum contaminant level for mercury in drinking water of 2,000 ng/l, IDEM Director of Communications Ryan Clem said. The mercury levels recorded in the tests were well below what's allowed in public water systems under the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, and no adverse impact on aquatic life had been observed, he said.
Gary Works continues to recover after a service water line leak caused major flooding just before the Thanksgiving holiday.
The sprawling steel mill that stretches along seven miles of Lake Michigan shoreline has brought blast furnaces No. 14 and No. 6 back online after the flooding, and is looking to start up blast furnaces No. 4 and No. 8 next week. Blast furnace No. 8 had been idled because of market conditions but is being brought back online because of a planned maintenance project that will temporarily idle Blast Furnace No. 4 next year.