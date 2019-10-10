{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Steel says third-quarter loss will be smaller than expected after stock hits a three-year low

U.S. Steel's Gary Works is shown in this aerial view. 

 Heather Eidson, file, The Times

U.S. Steel said it will lose less money than previously expected in the third quarter after its stock plunged to a three-year low.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's stock fell Wednesday to as low as $9.93 per share, the lowest since March 2016, after the announcement that Chief Financial Officer Kevin Bradley would resign and that the company would cut $200 million a year amid leadership restructuring.

U.S. Steel then announced it would lose an estimated $35 million to $45 million in the second quarter, or 20 cents to 26 cents per share. That's down from its previous guidance that it would lose 35 cents per share on $115 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, an 80% year-over-year drop. That announcement last month stunned Wall Street, which had forecasted U.S. Steel would lose 6 cents per share in the third quarter.

The steelmaker, which recently announced a deal that it would acquire a 49.9% stake in the Big River mini-mill in Arkansas, now forecasts it will bring in $134 million to $144 million in EBITDA in the third quarter. That estimate excludes $9 million in costs related to a December fire at its Clairton coke-making facility in Pennsylvania that supplies coke to Gary Works, and $54 million in estimated restructuring charges.

U.S. Steel attributed the improved outlook to stronger shipments, better than expected manufacturing performance in the flat-rolled division that includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, and a contingency gain from recovered claims arising out of the bankruptcy of a supplier, according to a news release. It will report its actual third-quarter earnings when markets close on Oct. 31.

After riding high when Section 232 tariffs of 25% were imposed on steel imports last year, U.S. Steel has since lost more than 78% of its market capitalization — or more than $5.8 billion — since the tariffs were announced last March.

U.S. Steel stock was trading around $10 a share Thursday.

