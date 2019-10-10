U.S. Steel says third-quarter loss will be smaller than expected after stock hits a three-year low

U.S. Steel said it will lose less money than previously expected in the third quarter after its stock plunged to a three-year low.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker's stock fell Wednesday to as low as $9.93 per share, the lowest since March 2016, after the announcement that Chief Financial Officer Kevin Bradley would resign and that the company would cut $200 million a year amid leadership restructuring.
U.S. Steel then announced it would lose an estimated $35 million to $45 million in the second quarter, or 20 cents to 26 cents per share. That's down from its previous guidance that it would lose 35 cents per share on $115 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, an 80% year-over-year drop. That announcement last month stunned Wall Street, which had forecasted U.S. Steel would lose 6 cents per share in the third quarter.
The steelmaker, which recently announced a deal that it would acquire a 49.9% stake in the Big River mini-mill in Arkansas, now forecasts it will bring in $134 million to $144 million in EBITDA in the third quarter. That estimate excludes $9 million in costs related to a December fire at its Clairton coke-making facility in Pennsylvania that supplies coke to Gary Works, and $54 million in estimated restructuring charges.
U.S. Steel attributed the improved outlook to stronger shipments, better than expected manufacturing performance in the flat-rolled division that includes Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, and a contingency gain from recovered claims arising out of the bankruptcy of a supplier, according to a news release. It will report its actual third-quarter earnings when markets close on Oct. 31.
After riding high when Section 232 tariffs of 25% were imposed on steel imports last year, U.S. Steel has since lost more than 78% of its market capitalization — or more than $5.8 billion — since the tariffs were announced last March.
U.S. Steel stock was trading around $10 a share Thursday.