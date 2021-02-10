U.S. Steel selling $750 million in debt securities

As it looks to pay off a chunk of its debt, a local steelmaker aims to put off the due date for the remaining balance for another few years.

U.S. Steel is looking to sell $750 million in debt securities after issuing 43 million new shares of common stock to raise up to $699 million.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest industrial companies, is selling more shares to redeem about 35%, or approximately $370 million, of senior secured notes that were due in 2025. It plans to sell off new senior secured notes that would come due in 2029 to pay off the $687 million in remaining principal from the 2025 senior secured notes, as well as related fees and expenses.

U.S. Steel will issue the new notes at a price equal to 100% of their face value with an interest rate of 6.875%. It will pay out interest on March 1 and Sept. 1 of every year, starting this September.

The notes mature on March 1, 2029 unless redeemed or purchased earlier.

The debt securities offering is being run by Credit Suisse, ING, BofA Securities, Barclays, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Truist Securities and Wells Fargo Securities. The offering is expected to close on Thursday.