U.S. Steel sells $1 billion worth of notes to raise capital

U.S. Steel sold $1 billion worth of notes to raise capital to get through the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Steel is selling $1.05 billion in senior secured notes to raise capital during the coronavirus pandemic, which greatly disrupted the steel business.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, said it "intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to strengthen its balance sheet, increase liquidity and for general corporate purposes." 

The notes, which were sold at a price equal to 94.665% of their face value, come due in 2025. They pay interest semi-annually on June 1 and December 1 of each year.

U.S. Steel has struggled after automakers and other customers closed up shop during the coronavirus pandemic, posting a $391 million loss in the first quarter. The steelmaker idled Blast Furnace #6 at Gary Works and announced it could temporarily lay off up to 6,500 nationwide in response to COVID-19, or more than a third of its total workforce of 16,000 in Northwest America.

U.S. Steel issued Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act or WARN notices saying it would temporarily lay off up to 3,800 workers at the Gary Works and Midwest Plant mills in Northwest Indiana. The company said it only expects to furlough a few hundred workers at its Northwest Indiana facility.

The steelmaker has taken other steps to shore up its balance sheet and hoard cash to get through the public health crisis, including granting Stelco Inc. an option to purchase a 25% stake in its Minntac iron ore mine for $100 million, which it could then acquire outright for a price of $600 million before 2027. 

