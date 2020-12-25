U.S. Steel sells Keystone Industrial Port Complex for $160 million

U.S. Steel has sold the Keystone Industrial Port Complex in its home state of Pennsylvania for $160 million.
The deepwater port has rail and highway access on the Delaware River between New York City and Washington D.C. The inland port site is located in Fairless Hills in Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania.
“This non-core asset sale delivers on our strategic commitment to extract incremental value from our attractive portfolio of real estate assets,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “The proceeds from this transaction further enhance our strong cash position, supporting our decision to fund the purchase of the remaining Big River Steel equity with cash on hand.”
The port was acquired by NP Falls Township Industrial, LLC, an affiliate of NorthPoint Development that also developing the $164 million Commerce Park Chicago industrial development that's expected to bring 1,400 new jobs to the site of the long-defunct Republic Steel mill on Chicago's Southeast Side.
The planned Keystone Industrial Port Complex development will take over 1,800 acres of land, including 1.4 million square feet of of industrial space where U.S. Steel will continue to operate a hot-dipped galvanizing line. The new owner will gain access to rail lines and other logistics infrastructure.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel also has been trying for years to sell off the former South Works site in Chicago, where a number of redevelopment plans have come and gone even after the southward extension of Lake Shore Drive to make the lakefront site more accessible on the far South Side to downtown.