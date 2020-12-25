U.S. Steel sells Keystone Industrial Port Complex for $160 million

The planned Keystone Industrial Port Complex development will take over 1,800 acres of land, including 1.4 million square feet of of industrial space where U.S. Steel will continue to operate a hot-dipped galvanizing line. The new owner will gain access to rail lines and other logistics infrastructure.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel also has been trying for years to sell off the former South Works site in Chicago, where a number of redevelopment plans have come and gone even after the southward extension of Lake Shore Drive to make the lakefront site more accessible on the far South Side to downtown.