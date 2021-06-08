U.S. Steel sells rail subsidiary, including Gary Railway Co.

U.S. Steel has entered an agreement to sell its freight rail subsidiary, Transtar, which operates six railroads including the Gary Railway Co., to Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors for $640 million.

The sale, announced Tuesday and pending regulatory approval, includes a 15-year contract to continue the existing operations of the six railroads, which serve U.S. Steel and other companies by moving raw materials used in the steelmaking process, including iron ore, coal, coke and limestone. The railroads also haul steel within steel plants and to customers.

U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said the sale fits the company’s long-term strategy by monetizing its railroad assets while creating a partnership that will continue the services the railroads provide.

“By selling Transtar to an experienced railroad operator, U. S. Steel can better focus on our broader ‘Best for All’ strategy,” he said. That strategy aims for profitable steel production while addressing the challenge of climate change.

The other Transtar railroads include the Lake Terminal Railroad Co. in Ohio, Union Railroad Co. in Pennsylvania, Fairfield Southern Co. in Alabama, Delray Connecting Railroad Co. in Michigan and the Texas & Northern Railroad Co. in Texas.