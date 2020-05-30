U.S. Steel signs long-term iron ore deal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

U.S. Steel, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, signed a long-term deal to provide iron ore to Algoma Steel in Ontario, Canada.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker operates two mines in northern Minnesota that provide iron ore — one of the vital raw materials needed for steelmaking — to Gary Works and its other steel mills. U.S. Steel's mines also will provide iron ore pellets to Algoma Steel for four years, from 2021 through 2024.

“As a top North American iron ore producer, U. S. Steel is pleased to partner with Algoma to ensure they have the substantial supply of iron ore pellets they need to run their business,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. “This new supply agreement further verifies the value of our iron ore operations. We are proud of Algoma’s confidence in U. S. Steel’s quality and reliability in satisfying their important long-term needs.”

In March, U.S. Steel idled its Keetac mine in Minnesota's Iron Range, which sends iron ore pellets on lake freighters down Lake Michigan to the Gary Works and Midwest Plant steel mills, temporarily laying off as many as 375 steelworkers.

In April, the company announced the sale of an option to buy a 25 percent interest in its Minntac iron ore operation for an implied value of $2.4 billion.