U.S. Steel starts up electric arc furnace in Alabama as it diversifies beyond blast furnaces

U.S. Steel started up its newly constructed electric arc furnace in Alabama as it diversifies beyond blast furnaces at integrated mills like Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Northwest Indiana.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said the launch of its new electric arc furnace in Fairfield was a major milestone in its "Best of Both" strategy to make steel both at integrated mills and at mini-mills that recycle scrap metal.

“The EAF significantly enhances our ability to deliver customer-centric solutions and results," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "We made a commitment to add electric arc steelmaking to our operating footprint as part of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy. This successful start-up delivers on that promise, and I am very pleased with the way our people safely accomplished this while navigating the disruptive influences of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had the added benefit of using this project as a tool for technical collaboration with the EAF experts at our ‘Best of Both’ partner, Big River Steel. Fairfield EAF #1 adds significantly more sustainable steelmaking technology to our portfolio.”