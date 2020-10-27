U.S. Steel starts up electric arc furnace in Alabama as it diversifies beyond blast furnaces

U.S. Steel started up its newly constructed electric arc furnace in Alabama as it diversifies beyond blast furnaces at integrated mills like Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Northwest Indiana.
The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker said the launch of its new electric arc furnace in Fairfield was a major milestone in its "Best of Both" strategy to make steel both at integrated mills and at mini-mills that recycle scrap metal.
“The EAF significantly enhances our ability to deliver customer-centric solutions and results," U. S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said. "We made a commitment to add electric arc steelmaking to our operating footprint as part of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy. This successful start-up delivers on that promise, and I am very pleased with the way our people safely accomplished this while navigating the disruptive influences of the COVID-19 pandemic. We had the added benefit of using this project as a tool for technical collaboration with the EAF experts at our ‘Best of Both’ partner, Big River Steel. Fairfield EAF #1 adds significantly more sustainable steelmaking technology to our portfolio.”
Mini-mills can be operated at a lower cost than integrated mills, partly because they require less energy, consume fewer raw materials and can be more easily idled if low demand warrants. They use electric arcs to melt scrap metal into liquid steel.
U.S. Steel's new electric arc furnace in Alabama will be able to make 1.6 million tons of steel per year.
“I am proud of the Fairfield team for their perseverance and continued focus throughout the construction and start- up processes, especially on our core value of safety," U. S. Steel Senior Vice President–Tubular Products Douglas Matthews said. "We are excited to provide our customers with more sustainable tubular solutions, including our technically advanced proprietary connections, to support their efforts to safely extract and transport the resources necessary to power our daily lives.”
While the integrated mills such as those that line Northwest Indiana's lakeshore long dominated America's steel industry, mini-mills now account for about 70% of the market share, making much of the steel used in infrastructure, construction, and pipelines.
