U.S. Steel submits new contract proposal to workers, slightly boosting pay increase

U.S. Steel has made a new contract offer to steelworkers that would slightly boost its proposed pay increase from 13.6% over four years to 15% and that would cap health insurance spending at the current level.
"This proposal provides strong wage growth, strong upside opportunity and strong downside protection for our employees. We know that the steel industry can be volatile," U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt said in a letter to steelworkers. "That is why our responsible compensation proposal of robust base wage increases, a guaranteed payable-now bonus, uncapped profit sharing, and inflation protection — combined with premium-free healthcare — is designed to support and reward employees through business cycles."
U.S. Steel is offering a 4% increase the first year, a 3% pay raise in years two and three and a 4% wage hike in the fourth year. That's a compounded pay increase of 15%, still short of the 20% Cleveland-Cliffs is offering.
"We revised our proposal to meet our employees’ need for consistency in health care but to also meet our needs to control costs," Burritt wrote in the letter to steelworkers. "Instead of the High Performance Network, we are proposing a cap and recover plan that will keep health care costs at 2022 levels. If costs rise, we will work with the USW to offset the costs. This is similar to what the USW negotiated with other steel companies."
The United Steelworkers union was concerned because the health care plan would not have included in-network care for Community Hospital, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center, Community Health Network, Northwest Health, UChicago Medicine, Northern Medicine, Loyola University, LaPorte Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.
U.S. Steel is offering a $4,000 bonus, down from $7,000, as $3,000 was tied to ratification by Sept. 1. It's offering an inflation recognition payment that provides quarterly payments when inflation hits certain marks.
It's also offering unlimited profit-sharing bonuses that have paid out $66,000 in 2021 and 2022 thus far. Workers are expected to make more than $20 per hour in profit sharing in the fourth quarter.
"U.S. Steel is not the company we were five years ago. We are stronger and more competitive — and that is good for everyone. We have been transforming our business model so that we can better withstand the cyclical market," Burritt said.
USW was not pleased with the proposal, asking "what happened to 'When we do well, you do well?'"
"USS's latest proposal is a smack in the face," the union said in an update to members. "They changed their health care proposal so that nothing we have is guaranteed. In essence, their proposal is to take the cost of our health care in 2022 (medical, prescription, dental and vision) and whatever that cost is, they will cap their costs at that level. Which means every year we will be expected to eat the rising cost of health care by reducing our benefits or paying premiums."
The union said it amounted to concessions.
"We did not work hard to make USS record profits just to take a cut in healthcare," the USW said in the update to members. "They also took away $3k in bonus money to punish us for not agreeing to the crap offer they had on the table at expiration. They did modify their wage proposal from 3%, 3%, 3%, 4% to 4%, 3%, 3%, 4%. How generous!"