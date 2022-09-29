U.S. Steel submits new contract proposal to workers, slightly boosting pay increase

The United Steelworkers union was concerned because the health care plan would not have included in-network care for Community Hospital, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center, Community Health Network, Northwest Health, UChicago Medicine, Northern Medicine, Loyola University, LaPorte Hospital and Pulaski Memorial Hospital.

U.S. Steel is offering a $4,000 bonus, down from $7,000, as $3,000 was tied to ratification by Sept. 1. It's offering an inflation recognition payment that provides quarterly payments when inflation hits certain marks.

It's also offering unlimited profit-sharing bonuses that have paid out $66,000 in 2021 and 2022 thus far. Workers are expected to make more than $20 per hour in profit sharing in the fourth quarter.