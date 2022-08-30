 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

U.S. Steel temporarily idling tin line at Gary Works

  • 0
U.S. Steel Gary Works Aerial

U.S. Steel Gary Works is seen from the air. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

U.S. Steel has idled a tin line at the Gary Works steel mill.

"Number 5 tin line at Gary Works is temporarily idled due to market conditions," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Amanda Malkowsi said. "The company’s other tin operations continue to operate in line with customer demand."

Tin is used for cans for fruits, vegetables, beans, chili and other food products, as well as for aeresol cans, paint cans and other uses.

U.S. Steel has been scaling back on its tin-making operations for years as the market has shrunk. In 2015, it indefinitely idled the East Chicago Tin finishing plant at 101 E. 129th St., near Indiana Harbor Works, the BP Whiting Refinery and the Marktown neighborhood. U.S. Steel had acquired that plant from LTV in 2000.

About 369 workers were laid off when that tin mill was shuttered. U.S. Steel said the idling was until market conditions improved and — seven years later — they still haven't improved.

People are also reading…

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker also characterized the No. 5 Tin Line idling as temporary.

"We expect to bring No. 5 tin line back online when market conditions allow," Malkowsi said.

No layoffs will take place.

"Impacted employees were shifted to other areas at Gary, and there were no job losses," she said.

The tin market has long been declining as customers have gravitated away from canned food toward more fresh produce. It also has been eroded by substitutes like aluminum, tin-free steel and recycled tin.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Dino Tyme attraction to bring giant dinosaurs to Lowell

Giant dinosaurs have invaded the Harvest Tyme Family Farm, which is opening its Dino Tyme attraction Saturday. Visitors will be able to check out more than 20 dinosaurs and an erupting volcano from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Sept. 18.

Watch Now: Related Video

Who benefits from President Biden's student loan relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts