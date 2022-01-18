U.S. Steel to blow up long-abandoned stacks at Gary Works

Be prepared to hear some loud booms in Gary.

U.S. Steel plans to blow up permanently idled stacks at its Gary Works steel mill, starting on Wednesday.

The steelmaker will demolish four stacks at its flagship steel mill along the Lake Michigan lakeshore in downtown Gary.

"Explosive demolition of the stacks will begin on Wednesday ... with three stacks," U.S. Steel said in a statement. "A fourth stack will be demolished on Thursday."

The stacks were part of Gary Works' coke-making operations at the vertically integrated steel mill that was built in the early 19th century when the city of Gary was founded as a company town serving U.S. Steel's commercial interests. They were permanently idled in 2013.

"If there is inclement weather or other delay, Friday ... will serve as a backup date," U.S. Steel said. "Residents in the area may hear noises on these dates. Notifications have been made to relevant local and state agencies."