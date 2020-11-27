 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Steel to build low-carbon electric arc furnace in Alabama
alert urgent

U.S. Steel to build low-carbon electric arc furnace in Alabama

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. Steel to build low-carbon electric arc furnace in Alabama

U.S. Steel's corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

The automotive industry has been shifting from its traditional cradle in Michigan and the American Midwest to the south, and the steel industry continues to follow suit.

U.S. Steel closed on $63.4 million of Environmental Improvement Revenue Bonds to partly finance a low-emission, low-carbon electric arc furnace in Alabama. The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the largest employers in Northwest Indiana, is building the more environmentally friendly furnace for steelmaking at its Fairfield Works.

“Our first green bond is an important step forward for U. S. Steel in our drive toward more sustainable practices,” U. S. Steel President and Chief Executive Officer David Burritt said. “This is doubly relevant for our new electric arc furnace, which recycles scrap steel as its primary feedstock and uses electricity for power. By partially funding the electric arc furnace, the green bond is helping advance our commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 20 percent by 2030.”

U.S. Steel secured the green bonds through The Industrial Development Board of the city of Hoover, Alabama. They have an interest rate of 6.375% and final maturity date of 2050. 

The steelmaker, which operates the integrated mills Gary Works and Midwest Plant in Northwest Indiana, also is in the process of buying the Big River Steel mini-mill in Arkansas as part of its "best of both" strategy to make steel both the traditional way with integrated mills and at more modern mini-mills, which have taken over much of the domestic steel industry.

ArcelorMittal, which also has been seeking to mitigate its environmental impact, expanded its footprint to the Deep South by partnering with Japan-based Nippon Steel to buy a plant in Calvert Alabama a few years ago.

The newer, more modern AM/NS Calvert is the only U.S. steel mill the Luxembourg-based multinational steel giant will keep after selling off most of its U.S. assets.

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

1 of 11
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts