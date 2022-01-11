U.S. Steel to invest $3 billion to build 'most advanced steelmaking facility in North America' in Arkansas

He said the company intends to break ground this quarter and begin construction on the $3 billion project as soon as permits are in hand.

“Our nation and our customers need a robust and resilient supply chain to meet consumers’ needs, and that starts with U. S. Steel’s advanced, sustainable steels," Burritt said. "Steel is critical to so much of what the world builds, so how we make our products contributes directly to a better, more sustainable world for all. This new facility will build that future. Stay tuned. As we add this to our world-class Big River Steel facility, you’re going to be seeing great things as we advance the Best for All future of steel.”

The project is scheduled for completion in 2024.

“The investment and high-paying jobs that will result from this announcement will make a real difference in the lives of many families in Northeast Arkansas," Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said. "I am grateful for the support of the legislature which was critical in winning this expansion. Now, U. S. Steel is an important part of our future and we look forward to continued success in the coming years.”