U.S. Steel to invest in robotics, industrial automation in potential threat to jobs

U.S. Steel's mighty Gary Works mill once employed 30,000 steelworkers.

But much of the work is now automated.

The days of workers shoveling raw materials into the fiery maw of blast furnaces are long gone.

Iron ore boats unload themselves. Trains follow automated routes along the steel mill that takes up seven miles of lakeshore along Lake Michigan. One can walk through massive finishing lines and only see a few workers with tablet computers at a control station.

While the mill remains as productive as ever, the headcount has shrunk to a fraction of what it was as the work has become more automated.

Now U.S. Steel announced it would partner with Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Foundry "to accelerate and scale industrial automation driven by advanced robotics and AI."

“With this investment in Carnegie Foundry we continue to progress our Best for AllSM strategy to innovate new ways to serve our customers through profitable solutions for people and the planet,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt. “The Carnegie Foundry team are clear leaders and innovators in autonomy and this partnership keeps us at the forefront of emerging innovation in robotics and autonomous solutions for industry. These highly advanced technologies will be essential to continue fulfilling our customers’ needs for a robust and resilient supply chain.”

Automation has eliminated many jobs at steel mills over the years. While U.S. steel mills make just as much metal as they did in 1990, employment in the primary metals sector has plunged by more than 300,000 jobs since then.

Carnegie Foundry said it will use U.S. Steel's investment to scale its industrial automation portfolio, which includes robotics, artificial intelligence and other advanced manufacturing technologies.

“We are very excited to have U.S. Steel as a key partner,” said Carnegie Foundry CEO Robert J. Szczerba. “Our goals are aligned, and our innovations in automation complement U.S. Steel’s ongoing work. It’s our good fortune that we found investment, aligned mindsets and large-scale industrial specialization with the team at U.S. Steel.”

