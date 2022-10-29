U.S. Steel to pay $12,029 profit-sharing bonsues for third quarter

U.S. Steel will pay profit-sharing bonuses of $12,029 in the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker turned a profit of $490 million per share or $1.85 per share in the third quarter.

U.S. Steel has paid workers, including at its Gary Works and Midwest Plant steel mills, $36,869 in profit-sharing bonuses so far this year. The steelmaker issued profit-sharing bonuses of $10,094 in the first quarter and $14,746 in the second quarter.

"We believe that when the company does well, so should our employees. The record profit sharing our employees have received in the past two years is a testament to their hard work and dedication," the company said in a statement. "Their efforts are at the core of everything we do, and we are pleased to reward them."

The USW and U.S. Steel agreed to profit-sharing during a downturn in the cyclical steel industry when the company couldn't afford raises. The idea was that the union would not add to the company's fixed costs but workers would reap the rewards when business bounced back and U.S. Steel became profitable again.

Profit-sharing has become a sticking point in negotiations between the union and the steelmaker. U.S. Steel is offering only a 15% raise over four years as compared to Cleveland-Cliffs's 20% over four years, citing the $74,000 in bonuses it's paid workers over the past 21 months.

"We’re providing maximum upside potential to our employees for higher earnings because our profit-sharing plan isn’t capped at $11 per hour like Cleveland-Cliffs," U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt said in a letter to workers. "For the third quarter, profit sharing is expected to be more than $20 per hour – which puts more cash in your pocket sooner."

USW has been holding out for raises, saying that profit-sharing bonuses aren't guaranteed and can't be relied on. They have been asking for an increase in base compensation at a time of record inflation and after their workers clocked in day in and day out through the pandemic, lifting the company to record profitability.