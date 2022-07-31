U.S. Steel to pay record profit-sharing bonuses of more than $14,000

Workers will share in the bounty of U.S. Steel's record-setting financial performance in the second quarter. The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker made $978 million in the second quarter, or $3.42 a share, down slightly from $1 billion, or $3.53 per share, it earned during the second quarter of 2021. But U.S. Steel earned a record $1.1 billion in second-quarter adjusted net earnings and a record second-quarter adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 billion.

Steelworkers, including at Gary Works and the Midwest Plant in Portage, will get $30.72 per qualifying hour in profit-sharing bonuses under the terms of the company's contract with the United Steelworkers union. They will take home bonus checks of upwards of $14,000 for the three-month period that ended on June 30, U.S. Steel Media Relations Manager Amanda Malkowski said.

"That's a second for the second quarter and the second highest of all time after the third quarter of last year," she said. "When we do well, we reward our employees with the profit-sharing they deserve. They're at the core of everything we do. We wouldn't do anything without them."

U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt thanked employees in a video message for helping the company deliver on its Best for All Strategy and reach new financial heights.

"When we do well, you do well too," he said.

U.S. Steel also has used the bonuses it's been paying out of late as a recruitment tool, plastering the opportunities for extra earning on billboards on the Borman Expressway.

"It's great news," Malkowski said. "In Northwest Indiana, we're hiring. There's a little bit of growth with the pig caster at Gary Works. And we're always kind of hiring in that market. We want to remind people if we do well they do well."

The United Steelworkers union bargained for the profit-sharing benefit in 1986. At the time, the steel industry was slumping in a terrible downturn.

The idea was that the union would help the company out by forgoing larger raises but share in the benefits when the highly cyclical business turned around.

"In 2015, when the industry was in trouble, we received no wage increases for the term of the contract but instead the union enhanced the profit-sharing formula," the USW said in an update to members. "Profit-sharing is part of our compensation package. Recently, profit-sharing has paid well thanks to the sacrifices USW members made in previous contracts, and your hard work."

"Profit-sharing is an important part of our contract, but because the steel business is cyclical, sometimes it pays something and sometimes it pays nothing," the USW said in an update to members. "That’s one reason we are focused on securing wage increases in bargaining because we need guaranteed wages to support our families and pay our bills."