U.S. Steel to restart blast furnace at Gary Works as demand improves

U.S. Steel idled the No. 6 Blast Furnace at Gary Works in late April after the coronavirus pandemic shut down automotive plants and undercut the demand for steel.

But now the Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of Northwest Indiana's largest employers, said demand has picked up enough that it's restarting the blast furnace, a jolt that will benefit Northwest Indiana's ailing steel industry.

"U.S. Steel will commence restarting Gary Works No. 6 Blast Furnace after the holiday weekend consistent with the growth we have been seeing in customer demand," U.S. Steel spokeswoman Meghan M. Cox said. "We remain ready to serve our customers as they adjust to changing market conditions by utilizing the flexibility of our banked blast furnaces, including, if needed, adjusting operations intermittently to accommodate changes in our order book."

The No. 4 Blast Furnace remains idled at Gary Works. U.S. Steel also idled operations in Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio and Texas after posting a $391 million loss in the first quarter.

The steelmaker expects to lose $315 million in the second quarter as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and the economic turmoil it caused. U.S. Steel earlier warned it could temporarily lay off up to 6,500 employees nationwide, or more than a third of its total workforce of 16,000 in North America.