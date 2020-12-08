U.S. Steel to take full ownership of Arkansas mini-mill in historic shift

For nearly 120 years, U.S. Steel — once the world's largest steelmaker and the world's first billion dollar company, so powerful it was referred to simply as "the corporation" — has forged steel at integrated mills by burning iron ore, limestone and coke in the superheated cauldron of blast furnaces.
But upstart mini-mills — much smaller and lower cost operations that recycle scrap metal — have skyrocketed in popularity since the 1980s, especially, and have since taken over an estimated 70% of the U.S. steel market.
Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, long one of the Region's largest employers and the founder of the city of Gary as a company town, is getting in on the mini-mill action after more than a century of just forging steel in integrated mills.
The company has exercised its option to buy the remaining equity of the Big River Steel mill in Arkansas, a recently built mini-mill U.S. Steel is touting as North America's most advanced of its kind. U.S. Steel will spend $774 million in cash from its $2.9 billion in liquidity, including $1.7 billion in cash, to complete the transaction.
“For months, I’ve said that we can’t get to the future fast enough. Today, I can say the future is now. We are acquiring Big River Steel, the cornerstone of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt. “With Big River Steel, we can offer customers the high performance, innovative steel products they expect from U. S. Steel’s scientists and application engineers made through a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable and efficient mini mill process.”
Last year, U.S. Steel paid $700 million to acquire a 49.9% stake in Big River Steel, with an eye toward diversifying its steelmaking portfolio.
“I’m extremely proud of what our Big River Steel team has achieved in building the most technologically advanced and only LEED certified steel mill, and I’m equally proud that we are joining a company that not only values our many accomplishments, but shares our vision as well,” Big River Steel CEO David Stickler said. “Being an entrepreneurial disrupter is in our DNA, and I’m excited about the possibilities we have already demonstrated by leveraging U. S. Steel’s industry-leading research and development capabilities. I can’t wait to show the world what the ‘Best of Both’ truly means.”
Big River Steel recently invested $716 million in an expansion of its LEED-certified Flex mill in northeast Arkansas, which can produce 3.3 million tons of hot-rolled steel a year, making it one of the largest flat-rolled mills using only electric arc furnaces in North America. Technological innovations have made it capable of producing 11 different advanced U.S. Steel grades, including a substrate for advanced high-strength steel that helps lighten vehicles to meet tougher new emission standards.
The mill in Arkansas can produce steel products for the automotive, energy, construction and agricultural sectors. U.S. Steel expects it to immediately start generating more revenue for the company.
“This is aligned with the strong strategic execution and meaningful progress we’ve demonstrated in 2020 toward our goal of $1 billion in capital and operational cash improvements. By completing our top strategic priority, Big River Steel, we expect to strengthen our order book, increase our competitiveness and accelerate further product innovation for our customers. Longer term, the lower, variable cost structure will increase our efficiency, profitability and cash flow across the business cycle," Buritt said. “We have already successfully produced eleven of U. S. Steel’s proprietary grades at Big River, including our most innovative Generation 3 grades of advanced high-strength steel. With Big River Steel, we expect to more nimbly respond to improving market conditions in the near-term and disrupt the steel industry to the long-term benefit of our customers.”
