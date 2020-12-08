 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. Steel to take full ownership of Arkansas mini-mill in historic shift
breaking top story urgent

U.S. Steel to take full ownership of Arkansas mini-mill in historic shift

{{featured_button_text}}
U.S, Steel to buy remaining stake in Big River Steel mini-mill in historic shift

U.S. Steel is buying Big River Steel outright. It will be the company's first mini-mill.

 Provided

For nearly 120 years, U.S. Steel — once the world's largest steelmaker and the world's first billion dollar company, so powerful it was referred to simply as "the corporation" — has forged steel at integrated mills by burning iron ore, limestone and coke in the superheated cauldron of blast furnaces.

But upstart mini-mills — much smaller and lower cost operations that recycle scrap metal — have skyrocketed in popularity since the 1980s, especially, and have since taken over an estimated 70% of the U.S. steel market.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, long one of the Region's largest employers and the founder of the city of Gary as a company town, is getting in on the mini-mill action after more than a century of just forging steel in integrated mills.

The company has exercised its option to buy the remaining equity of the Big River Steel mill in Arkansas, a recently built mini-mill U.S. Steel is touting as North America's most advanced of its kind. U.S. Steel will spend $774 million in cash from its $2.9 billion in liquidity, including $1.7 billion in cash, to complete the transaction.

“For months, I’ve said that we can’t get to the future fast enough. Today, I can say the future is now. We are acquiring Big River Steel, the cornerstone of our ‘Best of Both’ strategy,” said U.S. Steel President and CEO David Burritt. “With Big River Steel, we can offer customers the high performance, innovative steel products they expect from U. S. Steel’s scientists and application engineers made through a state-of-the-art, environmentally sustainable and efficient mini mill process.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Last year, U.S. Steel paid $700 million to acquire a 49.9% stake in Big River Steel, with an eye toward diversifying its steelmaking portfolio.

“I’m extremely proud of what our Big River Steel team has achieved in building the most technologically advanced and only LEED certified steel mill, and I’m equally proud that we are joining a  company that not only values our many accomplishments, but shares our vision as well,” Big River Steel CEO David Stickler said. “Being an entrepreneurial disrupter is in our DNA, and I’m excited about the possibilities we have already demonstrated by leveraging U. S. Steel’s industry-leading research and development capabilities. I can’t wait to show the world what the ‘Best of Both’ truly means.”

Big River Steel recently invested $716 million in an expansion of its LEED-certified Flex mill in northeast Arkansas, which can produce 3.3 million tons of hot-rolled steel a year, making it one of the largest flat-rolled mills using only electric arc furnaces in North America. Technological innovations have made it capable of producing 11 different advanced U.S. Steel grades, including a substrate for advanced high-strength steel that helps lighten vehicles to meet tougher new emission standards.

The mill in Arkansas can produce steel products for the automotive, energy, construction and agricultural sectors. U.S. Steel expects it to immediately start generating more revenue for the company.

“This is aligned with the strong strategic execution and meaningful progress we’ve demonstrated in 2020 toward our goal of $1 billion in capital and operational cash improvements. By completing our top strategic priority, Big River Steel, we expect to strengthen our order book, increase our competitiveness and accelerate further product innovation for our customers. Longer term, the lower, variable cost structure will increase our efficiency, profitability and cash flow across the business cycle," Buritt said. “We have already successfully produced eleven of U. S. Steel’s proprietary grades at Big River, including our most innovative Generation 3 grades of advanced high-strength steel. With Big River Steel, we expect to more nimbly respond to improving market conditions in the near-term and disrupt the steel industry to the long-term benefit of our customers.”

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

Gallery: U.S. Steel's long history in the Region

1 of 11
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

+8
Alliance Steel moves headquarters, service center to Gary in $20 million project that brought scores of jobs
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Alliance Steel moves headquarters, service center to Gary in $20 million project that brought scores of jobs

  • Updated

Alliance Steel invested nearly $20 million to relocate its corporate headquarters and open a new highly automated, state- of-the-art service center in Gary, where it plans to employ up to 130 workers. It's already hired 90 at the plant at 2700 E. 5th Ave. in Gary, where it processes and distributes steel that's used in commercial buildings, office ceilings, lawnmower blades, satellite dishes, Mercedes-Benz cars and many other products.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts