U.S. Steel to take full ownership of Arkansas mini-mill in historic shift

For nearly 120 years, U.S. Steel — once the world's largest steelmaker and the world's first billion dollar company, so powerful it was referred to simply as "the corporation" — has forged steel at integrated mills by burning iron ore, limestone and coke in the superheated cauldron of blast furnaces.

But upstart mini-mills — much smaller and lower cost operations that recycle scrap metal — have skyrocketed in popularity since the 1980s, especially, and have since taken over an estimated 70% of the U.S. steel market.

Pittsburgh-based U.S. Steel, long one of the Region's largest employers and the founder of the city of Gary as a company town, is getting in on the mini-mill action after more than a century of just forging steel in integrated mills.

The company has exercised its option to buy the remaining equity of the Big River Steel mill in Arkansas, a recently built mini-mill U.S. Steel is touting as North America's most advanced of its kind. U.S. Steel will spend $774 million in cash from its $2.9 billion in liquidity, including $1.7 billion in cash, to complete the transaction.